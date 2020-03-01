Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 235 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. 2,944,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,801 shares of company stock worth $3,001,687 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

