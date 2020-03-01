Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.25% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGHY. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,888,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 98,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 79,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,037. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1046 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

