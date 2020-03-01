Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 220,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.59. 3,077,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,658. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

