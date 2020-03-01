Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 10,292 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $72,017,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 962,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1,810.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 604,998 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 725,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 188,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.82. 35,596,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,668,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

