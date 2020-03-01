Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 209 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after buying an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after buying an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after buying an additional 558,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.86. 7,084,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,803. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

