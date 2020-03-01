Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,267,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,834. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

