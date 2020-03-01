Rathbone Brothers plc Takes $205,000 Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,792,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,573.02. 72,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,703.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,457.98. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $910.95 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on CABO shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,478.80.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.