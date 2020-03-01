Rathbone Brothers plc Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 741,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,249,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.17. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.81 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,487.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $386,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,813,063.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,977. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

