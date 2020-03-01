RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $449,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 71,878 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

DBX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 7,981,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,331,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.46, a PEG ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.48. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

