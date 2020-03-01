RB Capital Management LLC Has $193,000 Stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of United Security Bancshares worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,459. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

