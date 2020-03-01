RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 67.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter worth $176,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 3,000 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

