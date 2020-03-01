RB Capital Management LLC Invests $243,000 in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of WPC traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

