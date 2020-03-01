RB Capital Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 46,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 17,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,278,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 298,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $200.77. 6,694,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.68 and its 200 day moving average is $220.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

