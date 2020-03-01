RB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 9,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 22,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.76. 6,812,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,812. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.57 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.