RB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 29,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,347,000. Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Public Storage stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.12. 2,436,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,420. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $202.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

