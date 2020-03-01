RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.78. 3,943,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $119.94 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.97%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

