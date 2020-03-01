RB Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,176 Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,057. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WASH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

