RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,670,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,789. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

