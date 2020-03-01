RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,505,000 after buying an additional 4,923,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,566,000 after purchasing an additional 669,273 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after purchasing an additional 217,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $8,591,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.80. 5,656,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,024. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

