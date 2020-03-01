Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) PT Raised to $13.50

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) had its price target upped by Stephens from $10.50 to $13.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RLGY. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realogy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of RLGY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,893,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.84. Realogy has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Realogy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Realogy by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

