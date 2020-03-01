Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Issues Earnings Results

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

