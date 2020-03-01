Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Guggenheim

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.92.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE RVLV opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.