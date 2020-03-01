Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 672,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,832. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

