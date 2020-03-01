Robert W. Baird Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVLV. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 1,802,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

