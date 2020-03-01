Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Announces Earnings Results

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.36, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. 91,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 5,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.