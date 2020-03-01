Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

SWM opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.59. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SWM. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

