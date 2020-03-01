Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-$7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-7.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $119.94 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.20.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

