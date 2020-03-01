Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.94 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

