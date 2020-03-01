South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. South Jersey Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.69.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

