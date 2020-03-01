Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stericycle updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

SRCL stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stericycle from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.