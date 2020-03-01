Stifel Nicolaus Raises Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $8.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $8.33 price objective (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Infinera from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of INFN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 4,371,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,402. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. Research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

