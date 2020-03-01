Stifel Nicolaus Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $88.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.38.

NYSE:INSP traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,614. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $37,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $762,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,132 shares of company stock worth $3,895,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,401,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $943,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

