Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 395,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 113,136 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,230,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

