Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on March 25th

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

TSE SU opened at C$36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.87. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$35.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, GMP Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total value of C$421,160.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,302.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

