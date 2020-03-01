Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teekay Lng Partners updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

