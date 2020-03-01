Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $16.55 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $493.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNK. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

