The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $61.78 on Friday. The Providence Service has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $876.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRSC shares. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

