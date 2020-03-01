Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of TPRE opened at $8.92 on Friday. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

