TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. 12,690,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,256. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.