Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Increases Dividend to $3.00 Per Share

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09.

TR opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.27. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.