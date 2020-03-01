Truxton Corp (TRUX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of TRUX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. 3,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.76. Truxton has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Truxton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.