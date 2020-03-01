U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,474,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.