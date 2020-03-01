United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 181.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $53,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 281.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after purchasing an additional 361,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.59. 12,287,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,605. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.41.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

