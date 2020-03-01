Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading 8.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price shot up 8.6% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.39, 127,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 129,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Get Valhi alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $434.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 85,562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,304,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,803 shares during the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.