ValuEngine Upgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JHG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Janus Henderson Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE:JHG traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,792. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $17,004,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $1,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.