VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,184,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 259,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 156,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,435. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

