Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 176,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.91. 5,129,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.