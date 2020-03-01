Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 141.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.97. 1,699,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,980. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

