Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,088 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $184.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,101. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

