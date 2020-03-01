Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 8,616,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,081. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

